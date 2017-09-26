Man shot, killed in Roosevelt City Monday night - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

Man shot, killed in Roosevelt City Monday night

BIRMINGHAM, AL (WBRC) -

Authorities are investigating after a man was killed in the 5900 block of Ellington Street in Roosevelt City Monday night.

The victim has been identified as 29-year-old Korderal Antoine Anderson.

Police say Anderson was shot around 9:40 p.m.

Authorities continue to investigate.

