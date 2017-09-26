Man charged with murder in Roosevelt City shooting

Angry and determined, Tuscaloosa Police Chief Steve Anderson addressed the recent violence that's left at least three people dead and others in the city injured.?More >>
Angry and determined, Tuscaloosa Police Chief Steve Anderson addressed the recent violence that's left at least three people dead and others in the city injured.?More >>
From race to religion, it’s a tense time in the country and it's causing some division.More >>
From race to religion, it’s a tense time in the country and it's causing some division.More >>
Authorities are investigating after a man was killed in the 5900 block of Ellington Street in Roosevelt City Monday night.More >>
Authorities are investigating after a man was killed in the 5900 block of Ellington Street in Roosevelt City Monday night.More >>
A Jasper man is facing charges he allegedly raped a 5-year old girl and produced child pornography.More >>
A Jasper man is facing charges he allegedly raped a 5-year old girl and produced child pornography.More >>
Deputies in Jefferson County arrested a man Tuesday morning suspected in several car break-ins.More >>
Deputies in Jefferson County arrested a man Tuesday morning suspected in several car break-ins.More >>