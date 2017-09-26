Man charged with murder in Roosevelt City shooting

Authorities are investigating after a man was killed in the 5900 block of Ellington Street in Roosevelt City Monday night.

The victim has been identified as 29-year-old Korderal Antoine Anderson.

Police say Anderson was shot around 9:40 p.m.

Police have identified the suspect as 55-year-old Michael Amerson.

Amerson has been arrested and charged with murder.

He is in the Birmingham City Jail awaiting transfer to the Jefferson County Jail with a $60,000 bond.

Copyright 2017 WBRC. All rights reserved.