Kick off National Mental Illness Awareness Week! Walk for Mental Health, WALK FOR NAMI! National Alliance on Mental Illness invites you to a 1.5-mile walk on Saturday, September 30 at Railroad Park - 1600 1st Ave. S, Birmingham, al 35233. The registration fee is $20 and registration begins at 9 a.m. The walk begins at 10 a.m. To donate or to download a registration form, visit www.namibirmingham.org.

We all experience emotional ups and downs from time to time caused by events in our lives. Mental health conditions go beyond these emotional reactions and become something longer lasting. They are medical conditions that cause changes in how we think and feel and in our mood. They are not the result of personal weakness, lack of character or poor upbringing. With proper treatment, people can realize their full potential, cope with the stresses of life, work productively and meaningfully contribute to the world. Without mental health, we cannot be fully healthy.

