Jeh Jeh Live: The Bell Center for Early Intervention Programs

Since 1984, The Bell Center for Early Intervention Programs has provided quality early intervention services in a center-based program in Birmingham. Children come from throughout central Alabama with a wide variety of special needs and diagnoses ranging from cerebral palsy and Down syndrome to autism and rare genetic disorders. However, children are not required to have a diagnosis or qualifying delay to attend The Bell Center. As a result, The Bell Center also serves many children who were born prematurely or who do not have a specific diagnosis. The Bell Center offers numerous programs including

Bright Beginnings - Infants come to The Bell Center for an hour at a time and receive one-on-one services;

Little Leaps - Children with special needs grow and flourish in group settings, learning from their peers, just as their typical counterparts do;

All About Me - Toddlers come to The Bell Center for a two-hour class;

My Friends - This program is designed for children with sensory, social and communication challenges;

Explore Every Day - Toddlers in Explore Every Day participate in center-based activities that are designed to promote independence in a structured therapeutic environment;

Munch Bunch - a peer group that is led by a team of therapists focusing on self-feeding skills;

Kindermusik - the approach is that all children are musical and that the parent is the child's most important teacher;

Learn to Learn - unique program allows children and their caregivers to learn and grow together as they participate in therapist-led activities;

Summer Steps - transitional program is designed to prepare graduates for their future preschool placement;

Sensory and Skills - Pre-writing skills and a variety of sensory experiences will be the focus of this class;

Stay and Say Playgroup - Join a team of therapists once a week for an hour and a half of guided play and conversations on topics related to raising a child with special needs; and

Peer Models - Peer Models are an important part of the Explore Every Day, My Friends and Kindermusik programs at The Bell Center.

The Bell Center is located in Homewood at 1700 29th Court South. For more information, call 205.879.3417 or visit https://thebellcenter.org/.

