Cahaba River Fry-Down

Each October the Cahaba River Society hosts an event that's not only good for the planet but also the palate! This event has become another staple in Birmingham's dynamic food scene as culinary masters, old and new, battle it out for the top catfish cooking prizes. The Fry-Down, generously sponsored by Amerex, allows CRS to continue its work to restore and protect the Cahaba - Alabama's longest remaining free-flowing river, the river's watershed and its rich diversity of life.

This event features fun for all ages with a carnival-like atmosphere, live music, amazing food, a climbing wall, hula-hoopers, a children's parade, face-painters, educational games, petting zoos, a beer garden and more! Come bring your family, bring your friends, and celebrate with us as we raise awareness on the importance of the Cahaba River, as well as a party in celebration of all that the river provides for this community, state & country! Tickets are $20 and include catfish and sides from the Fry Teams. Kids 12 and under--FREE! For tickets or more information, visit www.FryDown.com

