1 dead in Etowah Co. shooting

A homicide is under investigation in Etowah County.

The sheriff's department has identified the victim as 42-year-old Kevin Charles Jones.

He was shot around 6:39 p.m. on Tuesday at 689 Sunset Trail in Boaz. Jones later died at a Birmingham hospital.

A person of interest is in custody at the Etowah County Detention Center.

