Health Headline: Type 2 Diabetes, fact vs. fiction

UAB Nutritionist Dr. Beth Kitchin joined us to discuss Type 2 Diabetes: Myths vs. Facts. If you have diabetes, your blood sugar goes up too high and stays that way for too long. This elevated blood sugar can cause a lot of damage if you don't control it. But if you learn more about diabetes and how to control it, you may be able to avoid this disease's devastating outcomes. Type 2 diabetes is the most common type of diabetes in the U.S. Let's take a look at some of the common misconceptions about diabetes:

Myth: Diabetes is not a serious disease.

Fact: Diabetes is a Serious Disease. It is a major cause of blindness, kidney disease, and amputations in the U.S. But the good news is that with diet, exercise, and medications, you can control this disease and avoid these awful outcomes.

Myth: If you have diabetes, you need to eat special diabetic foods.

Fact: A Healthy Eating Plan for Diabetes Includes All Foods. Timing and amounts of foods are particularly important for people with diabetes but no food is completely off limits. You can even eat sweets and chocolate, potatoes and other starchy vegetables. It's really all about counting carbohydrates and spreading them out throughout the day.

Myth: Only overweight people get diabetes.

Fact: Thin People Can Get Type 2 Diabetes. And many people who gain weight, don't get diabetes. Weight gain does play a big role in causing diabetes. In fact, losing weight is one of the best ways to control diabetes. But family history and age are two big risk factors.

Myth: There's nothing you can do about diabetes except take medicine.

Fact: Diet and Exercise Are Vital To Controlling Diabetes. Diet and exercise are vital to controlling both types 1 and 2 diabetes. In fact, some people with type 2 diabetes can completely control their diabetes by eating healthy and exercising. If you're overweight, losing 10 to 15 pounds can make a big dent in your blood sugar. Even if you still need medicines, exercise and healthy eating can lower the amount of medicine you need.

What should you do?

Know the risk factors for diabetes. Talk to your doctor and get a simple fasting blood sugar test. If you have diabetes, get a referral to a registered dietitian who is also a certified diabetes educator

Go to the American Diabetes Association's website to find out if you are at risk for diabetes. If you have been diagnosed, go to the "Living with Diabetes" section on their website. You can enroll in their "Living with Type 2 Diabetes Program". It is free and you will get 6 information packets along with a monthly newsletter and 6 free issues of their Diabetes Forecast magazine. Visit www.diabetes.org for more information.

