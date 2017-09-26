Mickey: Hot for the next few days, but a nice fall weekend

We begin the day with mostly clear skies and temperatures in the 60s. Under mostly sunny skies, expect highs today to top out in the upper 80s and NE winds developing around 5 mph.

Tonight we should see mostly clear skies, lows around 69 and light winds.

As we remain on the west side of Maria, high pressure should keep us dry even though a front is expected to move through Thursday.

If you're going to the Cullman County Fair, the weather looks hot and muggy for the next few days. Expect temperatures during the evening in the upper 70s. Much cooler air is expected by the weekend.

Big changes are coming up late week with some cooler temperatures expected beginning Friday and continuing through the weekend. You will likely need a jacket for Friday evening football with temperatures in the lower to mid 60s.

The flow around Hurricane Maria are resulting in some cooler air moving into the area. Temperatures on Friday should reach the lower 80s with highs over the weekend in the mid 70s. Expect mostly sunny skies both Saturday and Sunday. By the way, forecast models continue to move Maria away from the US. Hurricane Lee will not be a concern for the US either.

