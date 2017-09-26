AL Senate race getting national attention ahead of Tuesday's vote

The Senate race for the Republican nomination in Alabama is getting a lot of attention.

President Trump calling into the Rick and Bubba show Monday stumping for Luther Strange.



"He will absolutely win against the Democrat, whereas Ray is going to have a hard time. You know that. It’s going to be a hard race,” Trump said.



Trump mistakenly calling Roy Moore “Ray” and says if he wins that could open the door for a Democrat to take the Senate seat.



"If Luther wins tomorrow, the Democrats with hardly fight,” Trump added.



National attention now all over this Senate race. It could have national implications according to former Republican State Representative Paul DeMarco.



"We haven't had one really of this nature in a long time. And so that's why there's so much attention but because what is going on in Washington DC and how close the Senate is between the Republicans and Democrats. That’s why you've got so many folks paying attention to this race,” DeMarco said.



DeMarco says Trump's endorsement for Luther Strange may or may not help him. He feels people may have already made up their minds before Trump's visit last week.



"Donald Trump is very popular in Alabama that could have some sway on the election but I would say as a whole endorsements, I don't know how important they are but again it is the president,” DeMarco added.

Polls open at 7 a.m. and close at 7 p.m.

Copyright 2017 WBRC. All rights reserved.