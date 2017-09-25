Vice President Pence stops at Birmingham rally for Strange

Vice President Mike Pence was in Birmingham Monday evening to campaign for Luther Strange.

There were a couple hundred people at the rally ready to meet the Vice President.

During his time on stage, he stayed focused on Luther Strange and why he wanted him back in Washington. He called on the crowd to do three things tomorrow: Number one, vote. Number two was to tell a friend about the election and then lastly, pray.

"Between now and tomorrow, it might be a good time to bow the head and bend the knee pray for America," said Pence.

He also talked about Luther Strange's character, bringing up examples dating back to him being a Boy Scout and collegiate athlete.

Overall, he made it known that he stands with Luther Strange.

"I stand with President Donald Trump and I will always stand for our National Anthem," said Pence.

The controversy in the NFL was brought up several times, but he also talked about building a wall, healthcare, cutting taxes, and putting American workers first.

