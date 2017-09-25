How to help put a smile on a sweet face

Help wanted for the young boy in Idaho who's been bullied for the way he looks.

And now, a complete stranger is collecting letters -- all with words of encouragement to send him.

Amazingly enough, it all started with a Facebook post from the boy's father.

Jackson Bezzant has treacher collins syndrome which effects the development of facial bones and tissue. He has endured several surgeries and has more to come.

His dad posted on Facebook that Jackson has no friends and the kids at school are calling him ugly and a freak daily, leading the young boy to talk about suicide. The post was shared more than 90-thousand times and made it's way to Lawton.

Inga wells saw it and got an idea.

"I wanted to reach out, just me personally by myself and then I thought I could include my kids and I could use that time to teach them about bullying."

And after writing one letter to Jackson and another to his mom she decided she wanted to do more... so she encouraged her friends to write one too.

"This is what we should be doing. This is just reaching out to another human. This is emphasizing with people. The parents were desperately pleading for other parents to teach their kids about acceptance and about bullying and the cause and effect that it can have on another child."

The letters are filled with encouraging words like:

'No matter what the bullies may say you have many people cheering you on.'

'When it rains look for rainbows, when it's dark look for stars.'

'We love you.'

If you want to send a letter to Jackson, cards for Jackson Bezzant can be sent to: P.O. Box 1563 Idaho Falls, ID, 83403.

Copyright 2017 WBRC via KSWO. All rights reserved.