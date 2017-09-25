Concussion study asks when should injured students return to class

A student hit hard on the football field. A concussion results.

How long before he returns to the field? There's been lots of research on that.

But what about how long before he gets back in the classroom?

"Now, when you look at return to learn, if I had a scale, it just goes like this. So we need to get better at that,” says Dr. Laura Dreer.

Dreer is a neuro psychology researcher at UAB, is looking at those issues: how many days should a student rest, what can happen if they return to quickly, and what types of problems can a concussion cause to occur in the classroom?

"You can have problems with attention, speed of processing may be a little bit slower, sometimes your memory gets impacted by that,” she says.

While the research is just beginning, Dreer says one thing they have found is that like a player returning to the field, a return to the classroom should be gradual.

"The best recommendation we can give right now--have them doing a little bit and reassessing symptoms, see if it aggravates symptoms and give them a little bit more each day until they're back inschool."

She says there also needs to be more communication between home, the school, medical professionals and coaches before a return is made.

"There's a lot to balance and that safety of letting that brain heal is pretty important,” Dreer says.

