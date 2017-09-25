Hundreds participate in event to support Hoover's Ben Abercrombie

Hundreds came out to support more than fifty restaurants throughout the Birmingham metro Monday.

"We have people downtown, southside, 280, Inverness, national chains, mom and pops, local places,” says David Bannister.

Bannister is one of the organizers for an event dubbed "Stand Up For Ben" - an effort to raise money for Ben Abercrombie.

Abercrombie is a former Hoover High school student who suffered a severe injury during his first football game playing for Harvard.

“With any kind of critical injury, especially a neck injury, he has a long and arduous road in front of him in terms of rehabilitation, surgical costs and things like that,” Bannister says.

Participating restaurants agreed to donate 10-percent of Monday's food sales to the Abercrombie family.

Debbie Mar, the area director for Newk's in Hoover, said all five of their restaurants wanted to participate.

"It's a no brainer,” she says about participating. “One of Newk's core values is supporting the community."

And the community came out and played their part as well.

"When we first heard what had happened, we wanted to do whatever we could to support,” Butch Agsalud says

“We just want the family to know we love them and we love Ben,” says Jill Carter.

