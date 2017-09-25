Child dead after he was left in car all day at Miles College

Fairfield Police are investigating after a 3-year-old boy died after he was left inside an automobile at Miles College on Monday.

The child was found around 4 p.m. According to police, the boy was left in the car while his grandmother was working at the school.

"It’s a tragedy. My thoughts and prayers are with the family," said Fairfield Police Chief Nicholas Dyer.

Authorities will present their evidence in the case to the District Attorney to determine if any charges will be brought.

