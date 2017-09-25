3-year-old child dies after being left in hot car at Miles Colle - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

3-year-old child dies after being left in hot car at Miles College

(Source: WBRC video) (Source: WBRC video)
FAIRFIELD, AL (WBRC) -

Fairfield police are investigating a 3-year-old boy's death after he was left inside an automobile at Miles College on Monday.

Authorities have identified the child as Dra Kadyn Hudson from Bessemer.

The child was found around 4 p.m. According to police, the boy was left in the car while his grandmother was working at the school.

"It’s a tragedy. My thoughts and prayers are with the family," said Fairfield Police Chief Nicholas Dyer.

Miles College released the following statement:

Miles College is praying for the family during this difficult time. Our hearts, prayers and support are extended to our team member and the entire family. 

The Jefferson County Coroner's Office confirms the cause of death was environmental hyperthermia, and the manner of death is accidental.

Authorities will present their evidence in the case to the District Attorney to determine if any charges will be brought.

