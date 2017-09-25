UAB to wear children's names on jerseys

UAB Football to wear the names of Children’s Harbor Patients on their jersey.

To honor and memorialize the children and their families served by Children’s Harbor located one block off of UAB’s campus, the Blazer football team will wear the names of patients on the back of their jerseys for UAB’s Homecoming game vs. Louisiana Tech.

“Children’s Harbor has absolutely become a part of the Blazer family,” said head coach Bill Clark. “I intend for this relationship to grow with our program. As we build, there will be even more we can do to provide encouragement and a positive distraction to support the terrific work Children’s Harbor does.”

The UAB football team adopted Children’s Harbor as one of their community charities in 2016 and the Blazers make regularly scheduled trips to the hospital to build relations and encourage patients. One patient, Emmy Nichols, has had a huge impact on former UAB football player Timothy Alexander. Nichols requested to see Alexander before she had brain surgery to remove a tumor.

Children’s Harbor serves seriously ill children and their families through unique, no-cost services at the Family Center inside the Benjamin Russell Hospital for Children in Birmingham, and at the camp facility at Lake Martin in Alexander City, Ala.

