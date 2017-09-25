Tuscaloosa homicide investigation underway after man is beaten to death

One of the busiest intersections of Tuscaloosa is now at the heart of a homicide investigation.

A man was beaten where Greensboro Avenue and University Boulevard intersect and later died from his injuries.

Investigators identified the victim as 27-year-old David Blake Milligan.

Torn crime tape remained wrapped around a tree at the intersection Monday.

Police responded to an assault call there around 2:30 a.m. Sunday morning.

They learned Milligan and a friend had been to bars near 4th Street and 23rd Avenue.

Authorities believe he was walking north along the east side of the Embassy Suites where he had a fight with someone that may have driven by him as he was walking.

Milligan was taken to DCH but never regained consciousness and subsequently died later Sunday afternoon.

One of Milligan's friends described the man someone took away from his wife and two children.

"A self-less guy. Always the life of the party, smiling, always taking the high road in anything he done," Brandon Frost told WBRC.

Anyone with information on the case should contact the Tuscaloosa Metro Homicide Unit at 205-464-8690 or Crime Stoppers at 205-752 -7867.

