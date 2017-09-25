UA receives $5 million dollar gift for cyber security

Monday morning, the University of Alabama announced that Marillyn A. Hewson, the current President, CEO and Chairman of defense contractor Lockheed Martin, gave a personal gift of $5 million dollars to the University's Culverhouse College of Commerce and Business Administration.

That money will help pay for a data analytics lab named after her.

School president Stuart Bell announced the honor in a ceremonial unveiling this morning.

Hewson said there's a strong demand for talent in the evolving fields big data analytics and cyber security.

She told WBRC this gift gives the university the resources it needs to advance research in the field of cyber security.

"We know today that we're vulnerable to cyber threats both in our individual lives as well in the business environment and so getting our students prepared to help us to address those threats for the long term is critically important," Hewson explained.

Besides the analytics lab, that money also goes towards endowments to the business school, a scholarship and a graduate assistantship to future students.

