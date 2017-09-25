Former NFL players from Alabama respond to Sunday demonstrations

Jeremy Towns went to the NFL after his college career at Samford University.

Now a medical school student, Towns had plenty of classmates question him about President Trump’s comments about the NFL and the league’s response on Sunday.

“I don’t think it was a good approach to call someone SOB,” Towns told WBRC about the president’s comments at a rally in Huntsville Friday night.

“Wouldn’t you like to see one of these NFL owners, when someone disrespects the flag, to say ‘get that son of a ----- off the field right now,” the president said to roaring applause and chants of “USA.”

Former Auburn standout Chris Woods, who played for the Raiders in the late 1980’s, felt President Trump’s comments were out of line, as well. He felt he understood why teams made a unified statement Sunday whether taking a knee or sitting on the bench during the national anthem or locking arms with teammates.

“They had to send him a message, back off. Just stay out of it,” Woods said.

Still, the Birmingham businessman said if he had been on the field for the game Sunday as a player, he wouldn’t have skipped the Star Spangled Banner.

“I could not at any time imagine not honoring the national anthem,” Woods said.

Copyright 2017 WBRC. All rights reserved.