Latino community in Birmingham looking to help Puerto Rico and Mexico

Members of the Latino community are hoping to raise support for friends and relatives in Puerto Rico and Mexico.

"This is no different how we helped with Texas and Florida as well," Theresa De Leon said.

Theresa De Leon is a Birmingham firefighter. She is of Mexican American decent.

She knows a lot of people personally affected by the earthquake there.

"Our Latino community is asking here how we can help. They have been asking for the last week how we can help. How can we help Mexico? How can we help Puerto Rico," De Leon said.

Monday, Birmingham Mayor William Bell announced the city will be accepting donations for food, cleaning items and hygiene materials until Friday at Boutwell Auditorium and all city fire departments.

John Colon who heads the city's community development department is a native of Puerto Rico. Colon's brother and niece still live there.

"They are both stranded there. Their homes were flooded. Completely under water. They had nowhere to go. Nowhere to stay," Colon said.

Colon said his family is safe now and has a place to stay.

Luis Delgado from Puerto Rico owns a Birmingham restaurant, Miami Fusion Café.

"We are all people no matter what nationality. No matter where you come from. We are made in God's image and I think people help people," Delgado said

Copyright 2017 WBRC. All rights reserved.