Tennessee church shooting: should more churches focus on security?

It’s a question congregations may not discuss often, but should they?

After a shooting left one dead and six injured at the Burnette Chapel Church of Christ in Tennessee Sunday, one minister said it’s important for churches to be prepared for any potential emergency.

“We’re aware of our vulnerability on many levels and because of that, it’s on the back burner of our minds all the time, I think,” Ted Leach told WBRC.

As a part time staff member at Helena United Methodist Church, Leach recalls an opportunity last year to host an active shooter training program with local law enforcement.

“The principles of run, hide, fight are good everywhere. It’s good to teach children. It’s good in our daily lives when we are at the mall, airport, school and even church,” Leach said. “We try to take a look at what do we do to prepare ourselves for first aid, tornado evacuation, classroom safety and exits being controlled. Common sense sorts of things.”

