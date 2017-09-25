Hit-and-run victim's family asking for justice

A Birmingham family is looking for justice for a family member who was victim of a hit and run accident Friday night.

"He always tell people he loved them. He wouldn't hurt a fly. I just wish whoever did this would come forward. Please come forward," Bobbie Jean Atkins, mother of Tracy Hudson said.

The family of 39-year-old Hudson are hurting.

Hudson went walking Friday night about 10:30 p.m. to a nearby store.

The family said he is mentally challenged but he regularly walked to the store.

Someone hit him with a vehicle and left him near the intersection of 13th Place Southwest and Mayfield Avenue.

A passerby found him and notified police. The family didn't know he was in the hospital until Saturday afternoon.

"We got to the hospital. He is in a coma, in ICU. The doctors told us he is severely brain damaged," Latoya Hudson, his sister said.

Hudson said her brother is on a breathing tube. If he survives, he may require special care.

The family wants the driver that hit Hudson or anyone who may have seen the hit and run to come forward.

"Whoever hit him, please come forward. I hope it's on your conscious so bad you will come forward,” Selina Murray, his sister said.

While the Hudson family is looking for information about who struck their loved one, they are also seeking prayers for his recovery.

