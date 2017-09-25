Sideline 2017: Games for Week 5 - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

Sideline

Sideline 2017: Games for Week 5

By Brian Pope, Executive Sports Producer
Connect
(WBRC) -

It’s week 5 for the big show this week. We’ll have highlights of 25 games this Friday night on Sideline, plus scores from about 50 more. We’re at the halfway point of the regular season. It’s the night some teams decide to take an off week. Most everyone schedules an out of region opponent.

Games of the Week

But still, we’ve got 2 good ones for the Games of the Week.

Saks @ St. Clair County

The first one is at St. Clair County as the Saints take on Saks. Both teams are undefeated. St. Clair County in 5A and Saks in 4A. This should be a good one in Odenville.

Piedmont @ Leeds

Our second stop is at Leeds where the undefeated Green Wave take on the defending 3A champs Piedmont. Piedmont lost their first game this season to an out of state team but has since rolled onto four straight wins.

Full Schedule

  • Saks @ St. Clair County
  • Piedmont @ Leeds
  • Pelham @ Thompson
  • Center Point @ Hewitt
  • Shades Valley @ Pinson Valley
  • Huffman @ McAdory
  • Pleasant Grove @ Hueytown
  • Verbena @ West Blocton
  • Hillcrest @ Tuscaloosa Co 
  • Brookwood @ Northside
  • Calera @ J.O.
  • Bessemer City @ Wenonah
  • Vestavia @ Helena
  • Chelsea @ Gardendale
  • Hale Co @ Fultondale
  • Mortimer Jordan @ Briarwood
  • Lincoln @ Munford
  • Pell City @ Anniston
  • Fayette Co. @ Cullman
  • Cold Springs @ Good Hope
  • Fairfield @ Midfield
  • Tarrant @ Ragland
  • Coosa Chr. @ Victory Christian

Check us this Friday night on Sideline at 10:08pm.

Copyright 2017 WBRC. All rights reserved. 

  • SidelineSideline 2017: Games for Week 5More>>

  • WBRC APPS

    Apps from WBRC FOX6 News

    Apps from WBRC FOX6 News

    WBRC FOX6 News offers several apps compatible with iOS and Android devices. All of our apps are free to download and use!

    More >>

    WBRC FOX6 News offers several apps compatible with iOS and Android devices. All of our apps are free to download and use!

    More >>
Powered by Frankly