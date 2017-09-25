Sideline 2017: Games for Week 5

(WBRC) -
It’s week 5 for the big show this week. We’ll have highlights of 25 games this Friday night on Sideline, plus scores from about 50 more. We’re at the halfway point of the regular season. It’s the night some teams decide to take an off week. Most everyone schedules an out of region opponent.
Games of the Week
But still, we’ve got 2 good ones for the Games of the Week.
Saks @ St. Clair County
The first one is at St. Clair County as the Saints take on Saks. Both teams are undefeated. St. Clair County in 5A and Saks in 4A. This should be a good one in Odenville.
Piedmont @ Leeds
Our second stop is at Leeds where the undefeated Green Wave take on the defending 3A champs Piedmont. Piedmont lost their first game this season to an out of state team but has since rolled onto four straight wins.
Full Schedule
- Saks @ St. Clair County
- Piedmont @ Leeds
- Pelham @ Thompson
- Center Point @ Hewitt
- Shades Valley @ Pinson Valley
- Huffman @ McAdory
- Pleasant Grove @ Hueytown
- Verbena @ West Blocton
- Hillcrest @ Tuscaloosa Co
- Brookwood @ Northside
- Calera @ J.O.
- Bessemer City @ Wenonah
- Vestavia @ Helena
- Chelsea @ Gardendale
- Hale Co @ Fultondale
- Mortimer Jordan @ Briarwood
- Lincoln @ Munford
- Pell City @ Anniston
- Fayette Co. @ Cullman
- Cold Springs @ Good Hope
- Fairfield @ Midfield
- Tarrant @ Ragland
- Coosa Chr. @ Victory Christian
