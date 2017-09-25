J-P: Fall temperatures on the horizon

The temperatures feel far from Fall across the state Monday. We'll see highs near 90 this afternoon. That's about 5-7 degrees above normal. We will not see much in the way of rain over the next several days. This afternoon we'll see a few spotty showers develop on radar with the best chances of rain south of I-20. We can expect mostly clear skies tonight with overnight lows in the upper 60s.

If you're going to the Cullman County Fair, the weather looks hot and muggy for the next few days. Expect temperatures during the evening in the upper 70s. Some milder weather is expected by the weekend.

We could see some patchy fog early Tuesday with mostly dry conditions through the afternoon. Expect highs in the upper 80s to around 90 degrees across the state. We'll continue with some unseasonably hot temperatures through Wednesday.

Big changes are coming up late week with some cooler temperatures expected beginning Friday and continuing through the weekend. You will likely need the jacket for Friday evening football with temperatures in the lower to mid 60s.

The flow around Hurricane Maria is resulting in some cooler air moving into the area. Temperatures on Friday will reach the lower 80s with highs over the weekend in the mid 70s. Expect mostly sunny skies both Saturday and Sunday. By the way, forecast models continue to move Maria away from the US.

Hurricane Lee will not be a concern for the U.S. either.

