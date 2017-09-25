Saban on how he handles the politics and football conversation

Nick Saban took the podium on Monday for his weekly press conference in Tuscaloosa. The Crimson Tide coach was expected to discuss the team's 59-0 blowout of Vanderbilt, as well as, the upcoming showdown with Ole Miss. But the sports world has been dominated by a different discussion over the past few days. Comments President Donald Trump made on Friday night in Huntsville led to more than 200 NFL players kneeling or sitting during the national anthem on Sunday. Saban was asked about the recent NFL protests.

Below you'll see his answers to two questions around the protests, and how locker rooms handle these topics.

Q: There’s been a great deal of conversation over the weekend about politics and football, how do you handle that with your players?

SABAN: “Well I’m just a football coach, and I don’t keep up with as much of that as everybody else does, especially during the season, especially when we are playing games. But to me, some of the things we do in our country, I grew up, they were unifying events and it’s a little painful to see that those things are not so right now. But I also respect everyone’s right not to be censored in terms of the way they express their beliefs. I’m just a coach, I don’t have the answers to all the questions. I know that most good things come out of love and respect and compassion and unifying people. And most bad things come out of hate and dislike and deceit and hopefully we can focus on the above and not the below.

Q: It seems like traditionally, locker rooms have done so much better with civil discourse than society as a whole. Can you speak to that? Do you think there is a reason for that?

SABAN: "I think when players are on a team…respect and trust are two things that make a team what it is. People respect and trust the principles and values of the organization but they also respect and trust each other. I think it’s because everybody has bought into the same things. You know you have the same goal, you have the same spirit in terms of what you are trying to accomplish and what you are trying to do. And I think it is a very unifying factor…because you respect the people, you respect the individual differences. I think that’s why they call it a team, I think that’s where you get togetherness from. Everybody’s trying to work towards the same standard, everybody’s trying to support the other guy and help him to be able to do that. So a lot of things that make a good team are the very things that create a lot of togetherness and I don’t that you very good team unity and spirit if you don’t have that kind of unifying force in the locker room. But I think it comes from respect and trust that gets developed from everybody buying into the same goals and having the same aspirations for what they want to accomplish and what they want to do and how they support each other."

Copyright 2017 WBRC. All rights reserved.