Three inmates injured in stabbing incidents at Easterling Correctional Facility

A spokesperson for the Alabama Department of Corrections (ADOC) confirms three inmates required outside medical treatment after being injured in two separate stabbing incidents that happened Friday, September 22 at Easterling Correctional Facility in Clio, Alabama.

The first incident began as a fight between several inmates in the prison yard. Correctional officers responded at about 12:30 p.m. and found two inmates suffering from stab wounds. The victims were taken to a local hospital where they are listed in stable condition. Chandler Lavecus Boone, 24, is charged with first-degree assault in the incident. A possible charge of attempted murder is pending.

Boone is serving a 50-year sentence on a 2013 murder conviction in Montgomery county. Officers recovered a makeshift knife that was used in the attack, according to an ADOC news release.

The second incident happened Friday night around 8:15 p.m. when an inmate was attacked and stabbed in the prison yard while returning from dinner. The victim was treated at an offsite medical facility for injuries described as "non-life-threatening." Prison officials identified three suspects in that attack, but are not releasing their names because the investigation is ongoing.

Investigators do not believe the two incidents are related, but the facility remains locked down.

Easterling Correctional Facility is a medium custody level prison with 1259 inmates, but is designed to hold 652 people. It reported only six inmate-on-inmate assaults that resulted in a serious injury this year, according to the latest ADOC statistical report.

That number is relatively low compared to other prisons in the system.

