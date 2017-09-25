Jill: Stray showers possible Monday

It doesn’t feel as sticky outside and that’s because dew point temperatures are in the middle 60s instead of lower 70s. This trend will continue this week. Clouds are also helping to keep temperatures down and I expect highs to top off in the middle 80s Monday afternoon. There is a slight chance for a passing shower, with a slightly higher chance south.

The weather looks good for those that plan on attending the Cullman County Fair this evening with temperatures falling from the middle 80s and into the 70s.

Drier weather takes over the rest of the week. Temperatures will be above normal through Thursday. Expect highs in the upper 80s to around 90 degrees. A cold front arrives late week and that will allow for cooler and drier air to settle in on Friday and lasting through Monday. Normally, highs are in the lower 80s and lows are in the lower 60s and we will see temperatures like that or if not slightly cooler.

The chance for rain looks low over the weekend, though shower chances look to spike a bit next Monday. This dry stretch will mean you’ll have to plan on watering your lawn and garden.

TROPICAL UPDATE: Maria is a Category 1 hurricane with 80 mph winds and moving north at seven mph and forecast to track north and then get the boot to the east late week thanks to a cold front. Hurricane Lee is a Category 1 with 90 mph winds and moving south-southwest at two mph and will make the curve quickly out to sea.

