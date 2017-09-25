Judge orders runoff election in the city of Brighton

A Jefferson County Court has ruled that Brandon Dean did not receive the requisite number of votes to be declared the winner of the 2016 Mayoral Election for the City of Brighton, Alabama.

The Court has declared the seat is now vacant. A run-off election will now take place for the office.

“This case was about protecting the integrity of the election process,” said Lucien Blankenship, lawyer for Eddie Cooper.

Now there is currently no mayor for the city of Brighton. The judge vacated the seat. “That was the right thing to do and the best thing for the citizens,” Blankenship said.

Members of the city council will communicate with the Secretary of State’s Office about scheduling the runoff. They will also explore temporarily appointing someone to the office of mayor.

