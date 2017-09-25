Man arrested in connection to deadly Tuscaloosa assault on University Blvd.

Tuscaloosa authorities are investigating a homicide after a 27-year-old man was beaten and later died.

Around 2:30 a.m. Sunday, officers responded to the 2400 block of University Boulevard on an assault call.

When they arrived they found David Blake Milligan unresponsive.



He was taken to DCH Hospital, but never regained consciousness and died Sunday afternoon.

Investigators say Milligan and a friend had been to some of the bars near the intersection of 4th Street and 23rd Avenue.

After the bars closed at 2 a.m., Milligan walked west along University Blvd and crossed Greensboro Avenue.

Investigators believe Milligan then began walking North along the east side of the Embassy Suites where he had a confrontation with someone that had possibly driven by him as he was walking.

Authorities have identified the suspect as 40-year-old Lesley Ray Kelley.

Police obtained a murder warrant and arrested Kelley.

Authorities continue to investigate.

