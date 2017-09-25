Buffalo Chicken Zucchini Boats/Jalapeno Popper Dip - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

Buffalo Chicken Zucchini Boats/Jalapeno Popper Dip

Ingredients:
2 cups of shredded chicken - you can use cut up rotisserie chicken instead
4 oz of reduced fat cream cheese, softened
½ cup of Franks Hot Sauce 
2 teaspoons of DAK's Butt Kickin' Buffalo - or more depending how spicy you want it
3-4 zucchini, cut in half lengthwise and seeds scooped out
1/3 cup of reduced fat cheese - we like sharp cheddar
2-3 tablespoons of ranch dressing for drizzle
Optional garnish: sliced red onion, fresh cilantro, or avocado slices

Directions:
Preheat oven to 350 degrees.
Add zucchini boats flesh side up to a 13x9 baking dish. 
In a bowl, add shredded chicken, cream cheese, hot sauce, and DAK's BUTT KICKIN' BUFFALO.  Using a fork, mix everything together so the chicken is nicely coated.
Fill the zucchini boats with buffalo chicken mixture. 
Sprinkle the cheese over the top.
Bake for 20-25 minutes or until the zucchini starts to get tender but still has a bite to it and the cheese has melted. Remove from the oven. Drizzle with ranch dressing and garnish with red onion, cilantro, avocado, optional


Jalapeno Popper Dip

Ingredients:

2 packages of cream cheese, at room temperature
1 cup of mayonnaise 
1 cup of shredded Mexican blend cheese
½ cup of grated parmesan cheese
1 can of chopped green chiles drained
4 fresh seeded jalapenos diced - or more if you like it hotter
2 teaspoons of DAK's TACO KNIGHT - or more if you want more of a kick

TOPPING:
1 cup of Panko bread crumbs
½ cup of grated parmesan cheese
¼ cup of melted butter 

Directions:

Preheat oven to 375 degrees Fahrenheit 
In a bowl, mix the first 7 ingredients together and spread the dip into a greased pie pan or a 2-quart baking dish. 
In another bowl, mix Panko breadcrumbs, remaining 1/2 cup Parmesan cheese, and melted butter until incorporated. 
Sprinkle crumb mixture evenly over the dip. Sprinkle DAK's TACO KNIGHT over the bread crumbs. Bake in a preheated 375°F oven for about 20 minutes or until top is browned and the dip is bubbly. 
Serve with chips, crackers, or baguette slices.

