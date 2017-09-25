Buffalo Chicken Zucchini Boats/Jalapeno Popper Dip

Ingredients:

2 cups of shredded chicken - you can use cut up rotisserie chicken instead

4 oz of reduced fat cream cheese, softened

½ cup of Franks Hot Sauce

2 teaspoons of DAK's Butt Kickin' Buffalo - or more depending how spicy you want it

3-4 zucchini, cut in half lengthwise and seeds scooped out

1/3 cup of reduced fat cheese - we like sharp cheddar

2-3 tablespoons of ranch dressing for drizzle

Optional garnish: sliced red onion, fresh cilantro, or avocado slices

Directions:

Preheat oven to 350 degrees.

Add zucchini boats flesh side up to a 13x9 baking dish.

In a bowl, add shredded chicken, cream cheese, hot sauce, and DAK's BUTT KICKIN' BUFFALO. Using a fork, mix everything together so the chicken is nicely coated.

Fill the zucchini boats with buffalo chicken mixture.

Sprinkle the cheese over the top.

Bake for 20-25 minutes or until the zucchini starts to get tender but still has a bite to it and the cheese has melted. Remove from the oven. Drizzle with ranch dressing and garnish with red onion, cilantro, avocado, optional



Jalapeno Popper Dip

Ingredients:

2 packages of cream cheese, at room temperature

1 cup of mayonnaise

1 cup of shredded Mexican blend cheese

½ cup of grated parmesan cheese

1 can of chopped green chiles drained

4 fresh seeded jalapenos diced - or more if you like it hotter

2 teaspoons of DAK's TACO KNIGHT - or more if you want more of a kick

TOPPING:

1 cup of Panko bread crumbs

½ cup of grated parmesan cheese

¼ cup of melted butter

Directions:

Preheat oven to 375 degrees Fahrenheit

In a bowl, mix the first 7 ingredients together and spread the dip into a greased pie pan or a 2-quart baking dish.

In another bowl, mix Panko breadcrumbs, remaining 1/2 cup Parmesan cheese, and melted butter until incorporated.

Sprinkle crumb mixture evenly over the dip. Sprinkle DAK's TACO KNIGHT over the bread crumbs. Bake in a preheated 375°F oven for about 20 minutes or until top is browned and the dip is bubbly.

Serve with chips, crackers, or baguette slices.