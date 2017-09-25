Buffalo Chicken Zucchini Boats/Jalapeno Popper Dip

Ingredients:
2 cups of shredded chicken - you can use cut up rotisserie chicken instead
4 oz of reduced fat cream cheese, softened
½ cup of Franks Hot Sauce
2 teaspoons of DAK's Butt Kickin' Buffalo - or more depending how spicy you want it
3-4 zucchini, cut in half lengthwise and seeds scooped out
1/3 cup of reduced fat cheese - we like sharp cheddar
2-3 tablespoons of ranch dressing for drizzle
Optional garnish: sliced red onion, fresh cilantro, or avocado slices
Directions:
Preheat oven to 350 degrees.
Add zucchini boats flesh side up to a 13x9 baking dish.
In a bowl, add shredded chicken, cream cheese, hot sauce, and DAK's BUTT KICKIN' BUFFALO. Using a fork, mix everything together so the chicken is nicely coated.
Fill the zucchini boats with buffalo chicken mixture.
Sprinkle the cheese over the top.
Bake for 20-25 minutes or until the zucchini starts to get tender but still has a bite to it and the cheese has melted. Remove from the oven. Drizzle with ranch dressing and garnish with red onion, cilantro, avocado, optional
Jalapeno Popper Dip
Ingredients:
2 packages of cream cheese, at room temperature
1 cup of mayonnaise
1 cup of shredded Mexican blend cheese
½ cup of grated parmesan cheese
1 can of chopped green chiles drained
4 fresh seeded jalapenos diced - or more if you like it hotter
2 teaspoons of DAK's TACO KNIGHT - or more if you want more of a kick
TOPPING:
1 cup of Panko bread crumbs
½ cup of grated parmesan cheese
¼ cup of melted butter
Directions:
Preheat oven to 375 degrees Fahrenheit
In a bowl, mix the first 7 ingredients together and spread the dip into a greased pie pan or a 2-quart baking dish.
In another bowl, mix Panko breadcrumbs, remaining 1/2 cup Parmesan cheese, and melted butter until incorporated.
Sprinkle crumb mixture evenly over the dip. Sprinkle DAK's TACO KNIGHT over the bread crumbs. Bake in a preheated 375°F oven for about 20 minutes or until top is browned and the dip is bubbly.
Serve with chips, crackers, or baguette slices.
1720 Valley View Drive
Birmingham, AL 35209
(205) 322-6666
publicfile@wbrc.com
(205) 583-4343EEO Report Closed Captioning
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.