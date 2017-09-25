Man assaulted and killed in Downtown Tuscaloosa

Intersection of Greensboro Ave &University Blvd in Downtown Tuscaloosa. (Source: Terri Brewer/WBRC)

Tuscaloosa authorities are investigating after a man was assaulted and killed early Sunday in Downtown Tuscaloosa.

The assault happened near the intersection of Greensboro Avenue and University Boulevard. The victim was a white male who died at the hospital.

There are no arrests at this time.

WBRC expects to learn more details later this morning from the Tuscaloosa Metro Homicide Unit.

