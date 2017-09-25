Mickey: Hot afternoons through Thursday, then cooler air

We begin our Monday morning with variably cloudy skies and temperatures in the 60s to 70s across our area.

Today we are expecting mostly clear to partly cloudy skies and highs in the upper 80s. There is a 20 percent chance of isolated showers in the afternoon with winds out of East around 5 mph.

Tonight is expected to be partly cloudy with lows near 68 and light winds.

We should continue to hold on to warm air through Thursday, but on Thursday a cold front is expected to push through our area. We will likely see little to no rain with the frontal passage.

After the front pushes through, expect cooler air for Friday through the weekend, with morning temperatures ranging from the upper 50s to mid-60s and highs in the upper 70s to low 80s.

TROPICS: Maria is now a category-1 hurricane and it is slowly moving north across the western Atlantic. The system is expected to remain in the Atlantic, although tropical storm watches and advisories are going up for the outer banks of North Carolina.

Maria is a large hurricane and the tropical storm force winds extend out over 200 miles. Over time the hurricane will eventually turn northeast, away from the United States. Lee is back to hurricane strength over the central Atlantic; however, Lee is expected to remain over the central Atlantic Ocean and far away from the East Coast.

You can track Maria and Lee with our WBRC First Alert Weather App. Search WBRC in your App Store to download.

Copyright 2017 WBRC. All rights reserved.