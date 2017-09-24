Wes: Highs back in the 80s on Monday with an easterly breeze as Maria tracks north in the Atlantic

The big story across our area continues to be the lingering summer heat. Above average temperatures will continue through Wednesday, with highs in the 80s and lows in the 60s. Feels-like temperatures could top 95° during the peak heating of the day. As far as wet weather goes, a stray shower can’t be ruled out west of I-65 Monday afternoon. Most areas will continue to experience mostly sunny and dry weather. We will be under a dry east to west flow pattern as Hurricane Maria passes to our east, over the Atlantic.

COLD FRONT ARRIVES THURSDAY: A cold front will arrive Thursday but with limited moisture, no wet weather is expected. You will start to notice a d rop in temperatures by Friday, with highs closer to 80°. A secondary surge of cooler air will arrive over the weekend and this will bring more sunshine, with highs in the 70s and lows in the 50s - Not too bad for the start of October, which is typically our driest month of the year.

TROPICS: Maria is now a category two hurricane and it is slowly moving north across the western Atlantic. The system is expected to remain over the Atlantic, although tropical storm watches and advisories are going up for the outer banks of North Carolina. Maria is a large hurricane and the tropical storm force winds extend out over 200 miles. Over time the hurricane will eventually turn northeast, away from the United States. Lee is back to hurricane strength over the central Atlantic; however, Lee is expected to remain over the central Atlantic Ocean and far away from the East Coast. You can track Maria and Lee with our WBRC First Alert Weather App. Search WBRC in your App Store to download. Mickey will be in with updates beginning at 4 a.m. on Good Day Alabama.

Copyright 2017 WBRC. All rights reserved.