3-legged dog to receive prosthesis from UAB students, now needs new home

He was named “Skillett” when his first family found him scarfing down food from a frying pan. Like most dogs, he enjoys a hot meal.

But Skillett is special because he is a survivor. An accident when he was a puppy required amputation of his front left leg.

He was probably hit by a car, says Skillett’s foster mom, Linda Bailey. She gave him a temporary home about three years ago. Bailey always hoped he would find a family to love him.

“I had hoped he would find a little boy to be his best buddy,” Bailey said.

Skillett hasn’t found his best buddy yet, but a couple weeks ago, it seemed his life was about to turn around.

Four biomedical engineering students studying at the University of Alabama at Birmingham decided to help Skillett by designing a new prosthetic limb for him.

“Hopefully build a device that he can adjust to and make it easier for him to climb stairs or just walk around,” said Vaishali Nijampatnam, a senior at UAB.

One of her partners in the project, Jonah Sharkins, also a senior, says their preliminary designs include an anchor that will attach around his body.

“Just so it would try to feel sort of like a normal leg for him. At least something that he could pressure on naturally,” Sharkins explained.

Fellow seniors Kim Seulhee and Pooja Wagle are also working on the project.

The students were excited to help a deserving animal until they recently got word of an unexpected development.

Bailey, Skillett’s foster mom, must move hours away from Birmingham, which means Skillett can’t be available to the students to get his new leg this school year unless someone in the Birmingham area adopts him.

Nijampatnam explained they will need to see Skillett a few times a month during design and construction of the device.

“Give him a lovely home,” she said.

“He’s just a really sweet dog. It takes a little while for him to warm up to you but he’s ready to have a home,” added Sharkins.

Bailey, who has loved Skillett for three years, wants him to have this chance with a new leg and new life. It is time for Skillett to find his “forever” family, she said. She thinks he would be a great addition to a house with kids.

“I would be glad that he has more attention,” Bailey said. “He’s a great dog, he likes people.”

To learn more about Skillett, contact the Alabama Animal Adoption Society at (205) 871-6351 or visit http://animaladoption.org/pet/Skillettt/.

Copyright 2017 WBRC. All rights reserved.