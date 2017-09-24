The top health killer

There are reputable breeders out there but we've got some crooks, mostly in a scam from Cameroon who just want your money.More >>
There are reputable breeders out there but we've got some crooks, mostly in a scam from Cameroon who just want your money.More >>
I-59 South has reopened after a wreck involving three cars Friday afternoon.More >>
I-59 South has reopened after a wreck involving three cars Friday afternoon.More >>
I hope you're enjoying some fantastic weather Friday afternoon. Temperatures are still a bit warm, but we'll see a slight cool down by the late weekend.More >>
I hope you're enjoying some fantastic weather Friday afternoon. Temperatures are still a bit warm, but we'll see a slight cool down by the late weekend.More >>
If you follow college football in the south you’ve likely seen FunnyMaine pop up on your Facebook feed. He's the man behind the "How Bama Fans Watched The Games" clips that have been viewed and shared millions of times. But who is the man behind the Funnymaine?More >>
If you follow college football in the south you’ve likely seen FunnyMaine pop up on your Facebook feed. He's the man behind the "How Bama Fans Watched The Games" clips that have been viewed and shared millions of times. But who is the man behind the Funnymaine?More >>
Mayor William Bell says developers have agreed to move forward with a plan to redevelop the old Carraway Hospital campus in north Birmingham.More >>
Mayor William Bell says developers have agreed to move forward with a plan to redevelop the old Carraway Hospital campus in north Birmingham.More >>