The top health killer

ORLANDO, Fla. (Ivanhoe Newswire) -- New research exposes the health conditions that shorten Americans’ lives. The kicker is, they are preventable. We revealed the top killer, and how you can avoid being a statistic.

The correct answer: obesity. A new study confirms obesity is the leading cause of preventable years of life lost in the U.S. Next in line is diabetes followed by tobacco, high blood pressure, and high cholesterol. But obesity was linked to as much as 47 percent more years lost than tobacco. Other research has shown obesity accounts for about 18 percent of all deaths in the U.S. One in three adults are considered obese and the number keeps rising. If you’re obese and want to lose weight, stick to the tried and true methods: eat five to six daily servings of fruits and veggies. Exercise for at least 30 minutes a day. Cut down on processed, fatty, and sugary foods, and weigh yourself regularly. These are healthy habits that could save your life.

In Japan, less than five percent of the population is considered obese. In 2008, the Japanese government enacted the “metabo (meh-ta-bow) law,” which set waistline limits for adults between ages 40 and 74. If you exceed the limit, which are 33.5 inches for men and 35.4 inches for women, you must attend counseling and support sessions. Local governments and companies that don’t meet the waistline targets are fined.

