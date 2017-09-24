Fred: Mainly warm and dry this afternoon

Aside from the activity in the Tropics and the storms moving out of the Rockies, our weather pattern remains fairly stagnant. Hurricane Maria continues to move slowly north over the Atlantic. A ridge of low pressure meanwhile is maintaining an easterly wind flow over Central Alabama, although a ridge of surface high pressure will build on the eastern side of the Appalachians thanks in part to the northeasterly flow associated with Maria. This will also help us remain dry in most locations with only isolated rain areas today and tomorrow. The best chances for rain will be in the southwestern corner of the state but even this coverage will be isolated, although one disturbance could produce isolated rain area over the Birmingham area during the early afternoon primarily between 1 and 4 p.m. These isolated rain areas would have a limited effect on any outdoor activity. Still a couple strong storms are possible mainly in areas to the south and west with wind gusts of 40 to 50 mph, hail up to dime size, and frequent lightning.

Temperatures will remain warm although possibly a degree or two cooler than yesterday. Winds will be a little stronger in response to the high pressure building in and Maria. Another quiet night is expected tonight. By tomorrow, Maria absorbs the remnants of Jose and again rain chances will be limited at best across Central Alabama with better chances nearer the Gulf Coast. Tuesday into Wednesday, we should remain dry even as a cold front approaches by Wednesday. With little return flow of moisture in the wake of Maria, rain chances with the frontal passage will be limited to nonexistent and there will be a second reinforcing surface front moving in Friday. A great deal of the extended forecast is dependent on the positioning of Maria by the end of the week and heading into next weekend. If she is just off the East Coast, we will see a more northerly wind flow across Alabama with colder temperatures. If Maria ends up a little further to the east over the Atlantic then we could end up with a lighter northerly flow. This will not bring as much cool air south but still cooler than this weekend.

Copyright 2017 WBRC. All rights reserved.