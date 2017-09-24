Fred: Cooler air on the way next week

MAIN WEATHER:

Jose continues to deteriorate further over the Atlantic east of New England while the low over the Northern Gulf moves back toward Mississippi and Louisiana Gulf Coasts. Maria moves further north while the West Coast system progresses eastward toward the Rockies. Monday, Jose is absorbed into Maria while the system over the Rockies opens up resulting in only low chances for rain across Central Alabama with better chances near the Gulf Coast. Tuesday and Wednesday, the main upper low associated with the Rockies system moves northeast while a ridge of high pressure again builds over the Gulf behind Maria and starts to creep into the Eastern U.S.

We should remain dry for Tuesday into Wednesday across Central Alabama, being on the dry northerly flow side of Maria along with the high pressure over the Southeast. Meanwhile, a cold front makes progress across the central U.S. to near Alabama by late Wednesday. There may be some slight rain chances for rain over North Alabama across the northern counties Thursday with drier air filling in quickly behind the front. A second reinforcing surface front moves in behind it on Friday with high pressure again building across the Upper Plains into the Mid West States. This will bring stronger northerly winds across Alabama to insure cooler weather, a nice taste of Autumn and absolutely beautiful weather as we end the work week and head into next weekend.

