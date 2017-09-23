Wes: Rain chances remain limited for Sunday, highs back in the mid to upper 80s

It’s another warm and humid night across Alabama, with a couple of small storms to the north. These cells are quite tall so while the sky may be clear, you may see some faint flashes over the horizon, especially if you’re in Cullman or Winston County. Lows tonight will be in the 60s. Tomorrow and Monday will be much like today, with a limited chance for some rain in the afternoon over West Alabama. Summer-like heat will continue, with highs in the 80s and feels-like temperatures in the 90s. We will continue to enjoy lots of sunshine each day, with clearing overnight. Lows will be in the 60s.

CHANGES AHEAD: A dry northerly flow will take over by Tuesday as Maria tracks north over the Atlantic. This will bring more sunny weather to Alabama, with pleasant mornings. It’s still going to feel quite steamy during the day on Tuesday and Wednesday, with highs back in the 80s. A cold front will arrive on Thursday and with limited moisture, only a few showers are possible to the north. Are you ready for some cooler weather? Thursday’s front will be followed by rapid clearing on Friday, with a secondary cold front and surge of cooler arriving for next weekend. Highs next Saturday will be in the 70s, with lows in the 50s.

TROPICS: Maria is now a category three hurricane and the forecast track keeps the dangerous system east of the U.S. Maria is expected to slowly track north and should be east of the Carolinas by mid-week. Lee is back as a tropical storm about 875 miles east of Bermuda. This system could become a hurricane but the good news is this Lee will remain over the central Atlantic. You can track the tropics and see the latest forecast tracks on our WBRC First Alert Weather App. Download by searching WBRC in your App Store.

