Miner memorial ceremony held 16 years after explosion claimed 13 lives

Seeing the pain on these faces might look brand new to you. But the tears Wanda Blevins and others shed Saturday are 16 years in the making.

"This is the 16th year since I've been without Dave and I didn't think I could make it 16 hours without him," Blevins said.

Her husband, Dave Blevins, was one of 13 men who died during an explosion at Jim Walter Resource's Mine No. 5, 16 years ago today.

"I have missed several of these occasions because it just got harder and harder," Blevins explained.

A crowd gathered at the Miners Memorial Monument at West Brookwood Church to honor those miners and remember others who have died in mining accidents since then.

"Celebrate the memories. Lift up the families and most importantly lift the Lord," Thomas Wilson, a retired United Mine Workers of America Representative added.

Some members of fallen miner John Knox wore red T-shirts with his name on them in his memory.

"It's beneficial because you got to share the emotions, the hurt, the pain and see you're not alone in the loss of your loved ones," Lashunda Sellers went on to say.

These memorials keep memories of them alive.

"Today, I came and my heart rejoiced because so many people here and so many people remembered and I just want to thank everybody that these men are remembered," Blevins expressed.

Copyright 2017 WBRC. All rights reserved.