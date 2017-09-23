Birmingham PD: Homicide investigation underway after man shot multiple times

Birmingham police are conducting a homicide investigation in the 3000 block of 44th Avenue North.More >>
Birmingham police are conducting a homicide investigation in the 3000 block of 44th Avenue North.More >>
Most of our area remains dry this afternoon, with isolated showers and storms limited to far southwest and western areas.More >>
Most of our area remains dry this afternoon, with isolated showers and storms limited to far southwest and western areas.More >>
Anyone who's ever driven Interstate 459 north and tried to exit onto Highway 280 knows it can be a challenge.More >>
Anyone who's ever driven Interstate 459 north and tried to exit onto Highway 280 knows it can be a challenge.More >>
It didn’t take long after Amazon announced it would build a massive second headquarters until Birmingham Mayor William Bell announced the city would file a proposal.More >>
It didn’t take long after Amazon announced it would build a massive second headquarters until Birmingham Mayor William Bell announced the city would file a proposal.More >>
Trussville residents have been seeing signs in the city that say "TVL Safe" and wondering what they're for.More >>
Trussville residents have been seeing signs in the city that say "TVL Safe" and wondering what they're for.More >>