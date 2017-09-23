Fred: More hot, humid days ahead

Hurricane Maria will continue to drift northward, northeast of the Bahamas while we only experience some light, easterly winds and limited rain chances with our hot, humid conditions with daytime heating and remnant boundaries still the main forcing mechanisms for development of summer-like showers. Thunderstorms with the better chances coming in the northern and northwestern counties where the best moisture appears but a wedge of drier air will continue spreading from east to west and limiting rain development across the middle and central sections of the area, but there is still a chance for an isolated shower or thunderstorm. The better rain chances will linger in the southeastern counties though the weekend where some of the storms could be stronger. Any and all activity should diminish after sunset. Temperatures this afternoon will again be around 90 degrees. By Sunday, the upper energy from what was Jose continues to deteriorate further over the Atlantic east of New England while Maria moves further north.

Meanwhile, a system from the West Coast moves east over the Rockies. Monday, this system begins moving toward the Southeast while the ridge of high pressure over the region breaks down as Maria continues northward. The result for Central Alabama weather will be low rain chances in the southland west with better chances near the Gulf Coast. Tuesday into Wednesday, the main upper low associated with the Rockies system moves northeast toward Canada even as Maria starts to creep toward the East Coast. We should remain dry for Tuesday into Wednesday across Central Alabama being on the dry northerly flow side of Maria along with the ridge of high pressure lingering in place over the Southeast. A cold front makes progress across the central part of the U.S. drawing closer to our region by late Wednesday. Drier air will remain ahead of the front producing only limited rain chances Thursday with drier air filling in quickly behind the front. A second reinforcing surface front moves in Friday producing gusty northerly winds bringing a cooler weather pattern with a feel of Fall finally in the air heading into next weekend.

Copyright 2017 WBRC. All rights reserved.