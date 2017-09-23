Fred: Hurricane Maria continues northbound

As Hurricane Maria continues to move north across the Caribbean toward the East Coast, an area of low pressure moves out of the western U.S., leaving an area of high pressure in control of the Southeast weather bringing only a few afternoon and early evening showers and thunderstorms with more hot, muggy temperatures. By tomorrow, an area of low pressure over the Northern Gulf will be pushed back toward Louisiana as Maria moves further north while the system to the west pulls moisture away from the Southeast. By Monday, the remnants of Joe are pulled in by Maria while the system over the Rockies starts to open up pulling the energy over the South into it.

Maria will continue to dominate the weather along the only weak flow which remains over the East Coast resulting in rain chances Sunday and Monday being limited to coastal sections of Alabama. Tuesday and Wednesday, the low over the Rockies moves northeast while a ridge of high pressure builds over the Southeast in the wake of Maria. This will bring drier air across Central Alabama. By the latter half of the week, we see another disturbance breaking off of the main area of low pressure to the west so we stay on the dry side of an approaching cold front which will finally bring a break from the hot, muggy conditions across Central Alabama.

