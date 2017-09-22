Jill: More PM pop ups likely on Saturday afternoon

Dry the rest of Friday night and only a few patchy areas of fog forming. Temperatures fall back into the upper 60s and lower 70s.

MAGIC CITY WEEKEND: Saturday looks very similar to Friday. We will see scattered showers and storms popping up. If you have outdoor plans, going to the Cullman County Fair, stay weather aware. Check the radar often on the WBRC First Alert Weather App. if you see growing dark clouds and especially if you hear thunder. If you are traveling to watch UAB, Alabama or Auburn play then plan on dry weather and hot temperatures. Sunday features similar temperatures and Gulf moisture lifting northward which will increase rain chances across the southwestern part of the WBRC First Alert viewing area.

30% rain chance lingers on Monday and then it looks dry the rest of the week.

Fall officially began today but it won’t feel like it until next weekend! Highs in the 70s and lows in the 50s potentially!

TROPICAL UPDATE: Jose is a post tropical storm and moving southeast at 3mph and located off the southern New England coast with winds of 45 mph.

Maria is still a CAT 3 with 125 mph winds and moving north-northwest at 9mph. It is forecast to weaken and curve north through next Wednesday and be well off the coast of the Carolinas. A cold front moving in from the west will give it a final boot to the east by the end of the week.

