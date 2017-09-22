New group in Trussville working to keep streets safe for kids at play

Trussville residents have been seeing signs in the city that say "TVL Safe" and wondering what they're for.

It stands for Trussville Safe.

"We noticed when kids go out and play and ride their bike, people in the neighborhood drive a bit over the speed limit. Not stopping at the stop signs," Kristi Jones with TVL Safe said.

Jones has started a Facebook page for TVL Safe. The signs are starting to appear around the city. Jones said the city is more open for walking, so they want drivers to be careful.

"The phone dings for a text and you're tempted to pick it up to look at it. It takes that one second for something life changing to happen," Jones said.

Trussville Mayor Buddy Choate supports the safety program. "We are getting more people moving here. Our census is going to show that. Our highways is full of traffic. We think anything we can do to promote safety benefits our community," Choate said.

There is a safety pledge for drivers to sign: Focus on the Road. Limit Distractions, Follow Traffic Laws, and be a Courteous Driver.

The next big event of Trussville Safe will be the city’s national night out program October 3 at the Target on Highway 11. TVL Safe will be asking people to put out the signs, like their Facebook page, and sign the pledge.

