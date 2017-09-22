CVS Pharmacy to limit opioid prescriptions to help curb abuse

CVS Pharmacy has implemented a change in its drug prescription program designed to attack opioid abuse among pain therapy patients.

"We've seen a lot of people who started taking medications for a wisdom tooth get addicted to heroin," Chris Retan with the Altheia House said.

Retan, who heads the drug treatment program in Jefferson County, read the latest changes CVS Pharmacy plans for first time pain treatment patients.

This is what CVS wants to do:

1. Limiting opioid prescriptions to seven days

2. Limiting daily dosages of opioids

3. Educating patients on risk and addiction

Retan said the restrictions are a good first step. "We think this is a positive step. There are many people who start using illegal drugs because they were first prescribed legal drugs and many the length of the prescriptions is longer than they need," Retan said.

CVS President and CEO Larry Merlo says, "Without a doubt, addressing our nation's opioid crisis calls for a multipronged effort involving healthcare stakeholders."

Retan says he hopes the plan is flexible. "These decisions need to be made between patient and physician. There are certain circumstances outside of the guidelines would make much sense."

CVS is following guidelines set down by the Center for Disease Control in Atlanta. The company hopes it's a step in curbing this terrible problem in the country.

Copyright 2017 WBRC. All rights reserved.