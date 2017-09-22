Changes headed to Highway 280 to fix major weaving issue

Anyone who's ever driven Interstate 459 north and tried to exit onto Highway 280 knows it can be a challenge.

"It's difficult, but you just do it,” says driver Jake Carroll.

"You have people on this side flying in. You got people flying this side,” driver Kevin Chester tries to explain. “Everybody's trying to cross paths.”

Matalia Conner says living in Tuscaloosa, she rarely comes to the area, but noticed the problem first hand Friday.

"Right there, an 18-wheeler truck almost just hit me,” she says, pointing to the areas where cars cross paths. “They need to get that fixed.”

The weaving has been a frustration for years. But now, the Alabama Department of Transportation is looking to change that.

The project would allow drivers to either take a ramp going specifically toward the Summit or stay on the existing ramp and only be able to go east toward Grandview Medical Center.

"Sounds like a good idea. Like I said, I’ve never wrecked in this lane. So, I'm okay,” Carroll says with a smile. “But yeah - sounds like a good idea.”

“That would be a lot better. They need that. That would be great,” Conner agrees.

"It's always been a mess. So if they do something, that'd be good for me,” says Chester.

The cost of the project will be about $4 million with the city of Birmingham paying about ten-percent of that.

Construction is slated to start the first of next year with an estimated completion date being fall of 2018.

