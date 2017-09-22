Man arrested after drugs found at Chilton Co. mini-mart

The Chilton County Sheriff's Office arrested a man on drug charges following a search warrant at the Lake Mitchell Mini Mart.

Richard Eugene Mills, 55, has been arrested for unlawful distribution of a controlled substance, unlawful possession of a controlled substance, and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.

During the search investigators seized numerous pill bottles containing xanax and hydrocodone, methamphetamine, suboxone, drug paraphernalia and around $1900 in cash.

Mims is being held in the County Jail pending bond.

The investigation is ongoing.

