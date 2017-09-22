Man arrested after drugs found at Chilton Co. mini-mart

The Chilton County Sheriff's Office arrested a man on drug charges following a search warrant at the Lake Mitchell Mini Mart.More >>
The City of Tuscaloosa will host the ninth annual Lake Tuscaloosa Clean Up Day Saturday, Sept. 23 from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.More >>
It’s officially fall, but as we know it doesn’t feel like it.More >>
A former Tuscaloosa police officer, who filed a discrimination case is speaking to us for the first time. A recent ruling supported the mom's claims of not receiving proper breast feeding accommodations.More >>
The Cullman County Sheriff's Office charged a Russellville man with second-degree rape of a minor.More >>
