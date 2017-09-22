Man arrested after drugs found at Chilton Co. mini-mart - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

Man arrested after drugs found at Chilton Co. mini-mart

By Julie Rockett, Digital Content Producer
Richard Mims (Chilton Co. Sheriff's Office) Richard Mims (Chilton Co. Sheriff's Office)
CHILTON COUNTY, AL (WBRC) -

The Chilton County Sheriff's Office arrested a man on drug charges following a search warrant at the Lake Mitchell Mini Mart.

Richard Eugene Mills, 55, has been arrested for unlawful distribution of a controlled substance, unlawful possession of a controlled substance, and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia. 

During the search investigators seized numerous pill bottles containing xanax and hydrocodone, methamphetamine, suboxone, drug paraphernalia and around $1900 in cash. 

Mims is being held in the County Jail pending bond. 

The investigation is ongoing.

