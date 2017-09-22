FIRST ALERT: Tracking widely scattered showers and storms

It’s officially fall, but as we know it doesn’t feel like it. Normally this time of year temperatures should be in the lower 60s in the morning hours and lower 80s in afternoon hours. Temperatures are topping off around 90 degrees Friday and we are once again tracking widely scattered showers and storms moving west with time. Most of the activity will be below strong or severe limits but I can’t rule out a strong storm or two with gusty winds and small hail. There is a slight chance during kick-off for a passing shower or storm and for those of you attending the Cullman County Fair, for example. Remember you can track what’s happening on radar through the WBRC First Alert Weather app. Anything that forms will fade away later this evening. Patchy fog is possible again Saturday morning and temperatures fall back into the lower 70s.



MAGIC CITY WEEKEND: Saturday looks very similar to today and Sunday features similar temperatures and Gulf moisture lifting northward, which will increase rain chances across the southwestern part of the WBRC First Alert viewing area. If you are traveling to watch UAB, Alabama or Auburn play then plan on dry weather and hot temperatures.



30 percent rain chance lingers on Monday and then it looks dry the rest of the week.



New data shows a cold front late next week that will finally bring fall temperatures to the state by next weekend.



TROPICAL UPDATE: Jose is a post-tropical storm and nearly stationary off the southern New England coast with winds of 45 mph.



Maria is still a Category 3 with 125 mph winds and moving north-northwest at 9 mph. It is forecast to weaken and curve north through next Wednesday and be well off the coast of the Carolinas. A cold front moving in from the west will give it a final boot to the east by the end of the week.



On Your Side with the weather you need to know about starting on The Four.



Copyright 2017 WBRC. All rights reserved.