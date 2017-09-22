Spicy Korean Chicken Wings Recipe

Ingredients:

2-3 lbs chicken wings, wingettes and drumettes only

Salt

Ground black pepper

3 cloves garlic, minced

3 tablespoons Korean red chili pepper paste (Gochujang)

1/2 teaspoon Korean chili powder (Gochugaru)

2 tablespoons soy sauce

1/2 tablespoon Apple cider vinegar or Asian rice vinegar

2 tablespoons sugar

2 tablespoons water

1 teaspoon sesame oil

White sesame, for garnishing

Chopped scallions, for garnishing

Directions:

Preheat the oven to 450°. Line a baking sheet with parchment paper. In a large bowl, season the wings with salt and pepper. Transfer the wings, skin side up, on the baking sheets and roast them for about 40 – 45 minutes, until they are cooked through and crisp.

In a small sauce pan, add the remaining ingredients except white sesame and scallions. Heat on low heat, whisk to mix well. Turn off the heat when it becomes saucy. Toss the baked chicken wings with the sauce, coat well. Garnish with the sesame and scallions. Serve immediately.

Copyright 2017 WBRC. All rights reserved.