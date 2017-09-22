Clare Live: Disney on Ice

Disney On Ice presents Follow Your Heart is bringing Disney•Pixar's record-breaking animated feature Finding Dory to the ice for the first time in this live production produced by Feld Entertainment. The ice skating extravaganza featuring Disney•Pixar's Inside Out, Disney's Frozen and other beloved Disney stories visits Birmingham from September 22-24, 2017 for seven performances at Legacy Arena at BJCC. Tickets go on sale today. Just keep swimming with Dory, Nemo, Marlin and new pal Hank from Disney•Pixar's Finding Dory as they embark on a life-changing excursion to find her parents and discover the true meaning of family. Cheer with the Emotions from Disney•Pixar's Inside Out–Joy, Sadness, Anger, Fear and Disgust– as they help Riley find the confidence to win the hockey championship and experience the emotional rollercoaster of growing up. Venture to the wintery world of Arendelle where Olaf and Kristoff help reunite royal sisters Anna and Elsa from Disney's Frozen and learn love is the most powerful magic of all. See Cinderella, Rapunzel, Tiana and the Disney Princesses make their dreams come true through their virtues of bravery, kindness and perseverance. And celebrate true friendship with Buzz Lightyear, Woody and The Toy Story gang. Make unforgettable memories with Mickey, Minnie and all your Disney friends when Disney On Ice presents Follow Your Heart skates into your hometown! Tickets for Disney On Ice presents Follow Your Heart start at $15. All seats are reserved, and tickets are available by visiting www.Ticketmaster.com or the BJCC Ticket Office. For more information, visit www.DisneyOnIce.com.

